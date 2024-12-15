RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cold wave persists in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot remains coldest with 1 degree C

December 15, 2024  19:20
File image
File image
Cold weather conditions continued to grip Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region at a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, the meteorological department said. 

In Punjab, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced chilly nights, recording minimum temperatures of two degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. 

Pathankot registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. 

It said that Ludhiana logged a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius and Patiala registered a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius. 

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a chill of 1.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. 

Piercing cold also swept Bhiwani, which recorded a low of 4 degrees and Gurugram logged a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it added. 

Rohtak logged a low of 5.2 degrees and Ambala registered 5.7 degrees Celsius, the department said. 

The weather office said that Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab's common capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 Mushtaq Khan abductors held from Delhi airport
LIVE! 4 Mushtaq Khan abductors held from Delhi airport

3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400
3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400

India's batters will need to fire on all cylinders when they come out to bat and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lists key strategies the visitors will need to adopt to claw back into the game.

Maha cabinet expanded; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11
Maha cabinet expanded; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11

The 10-day-old BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded on Sunday, with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42. The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv...

Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills
Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress
If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the Congress party's objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), echoing the BJP's stance that questioning the machines' integrity is only acceptable when losing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances