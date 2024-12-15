Cold wave persists in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot remains coldest with 1 degree C





In Punjab, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced chilly nights, recording minimum temperatures of two degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.





Pathankot registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.





It said that Ludhiana logged a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius and Patiala registered a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.





In Haryana, Hisar recorded a chill of 1.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.





Piercing cold also swept Bhiwani, which recorded a low of 4 degrees and Gurugram logged a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it added.





Rohtak logged a low of 5.2 degrees and Ambala registered 5.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.





The weather office said that Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab's common capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

