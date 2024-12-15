RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Centre nor got subsidised helicopter service for Jammu-Mendhar route in J-K

December 15, 2024  12:41
The Centre has approved a new subsidised helicopter route connecting Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar with an additional option of Jammu-Mendhar-Jammu route, an official said. 

The decision follows a proposal submitted by Jammu and Kashmir civil aviation department secretary Mohammad Aijaz Asad for connecting the remote area of Mendhar directly with the winter capital Jammu, the official said. 

Subsidised helicopter services are already operational in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kishtwar-Sounder-Navapachi-Ishan-Kishtwar, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch-Jammu, Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar-Jammu, Bandipora-Kanzalwan- Dawar-Niri-Bandipora, and Kupwara-Machil-Tangdhar-Keran-Kupwara. 

Quoting a communication from the ministry of home affairs, the official said it has given its approval to the proposal to operate the subsidised helicopter services on the new route of Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar with an additional option of Jammu-Mendhar-Jammu. 

The Union Territory has been advised to claim the subsidy from the ministry of home affairs within the approved budget allocation, he said. 

Asad said the subsidised helicopter service in the Mendhar sector is aimed at enhancing connectivity in remote areas of the region, particularly those facing accessibility challenges. 

"This development will significantly benefit commuters, especially those residing in remote areas like Poonch and Mendhar. This will also help in emergency evacuation of the patients as and when required."  

"Improved air connectivity will contribute to better infrastructure and enhanced travel convenience for residents in Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a statement. -- PTI
