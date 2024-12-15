RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSF jawan injured in IED explosion in Chhattisgarh

December 15, 2024  11:48
File image
File image
A jawan of the Border Security Force was injured when an improvised explosive device planted by Maoists exploded while his team was trying to defuse it in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, the police said. 

The blast occurred around 9.30 am on the Hetarkasa village road near Panidobir camp, where a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation, Kanker superintendent of police Indira Kalyan Elesela said. 

During patrolling, the BSF team detected an IED planted by Maoists, he said. 

When the IED was being neutralised, it exploded, causing minor injuries to BSF jawan B Ishwar Rao on his hand and face, he said. 

The SP said the injured jawan was administered preliminary treatment and was being shifted to a hospital for further medical attention. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Raipur around 1.30 am on Sunday on a two-day visit to the state. 

He will attend programmes in Raipur and Bastar districts. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Updates: Bumrah strikes, Smith's century cut short
Updates: Bumrah strikes, Smith's century cut short

LIVE! Pranab should have been made PM in 2012: Aiyar
LIVE! Pranab should have been made PM in 2012: Aiyar

Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested
Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including the estranged wife of senior tech executive Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently.

Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills
Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

PIX: Head continues dream run against India!
PIX: Head continues dream run against India!

Images from Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances