Bengaluru techie's father seeks custody of grandson





Subhash, 34, was found hanging in his house at Bengaluru's Munnekolalu on December 9.





He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture".





"I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting them (Subhash's estranged wife and in-laws). All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice, and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice," Pawan Kumar told reporters in Samastipur.





"My son was being harassed and tortured for money, and humiliated by his wife... I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all concerned' please give us justice," he said.





Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.





Kumar also sought the custody of his four-year-old grandson.





"My son was broken from inside... Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn't tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child," Kumar said. -- PTI

