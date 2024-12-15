RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Atul Subhash suicide: Wife, in-laws arrested

December 15, 2024  09:09
Deceased engineer Atul Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania, whom he had accused of harassment in his suicide note, has been arrested from Gurugram, Bengaluru police said on Sunday.

Nikita's family members -- Nisha and Anurag Singhania -- have also been arrested from Prayagraj, DCP White Field Division, Bengaluru, Shivakumar said.

They were produced before a court that has sent them to judicial custody.

More details awaited.  -- ANI
