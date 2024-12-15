RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Arms, ammunition recovered from two Manipur districts

December 15, 2024  12:10
File image
File image
Security forces recovered firearms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, the police said. 

The seized arms include an assault rifle, a single-barrel gun and hand grenades, they said. 

The recovery was made during search operations at Keirao Khunou area, a police statement said on Saturday. 

In another operation at Khunkho Kuki village, rifles and 49 rounds of ammunition were seized, it said. -- PTI
