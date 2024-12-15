Actor Mohan Babu meets injured journalist in hospital, aplogises





The former Rajya Sabha member along with his elder son Manchu Vishnu termed the incident as unfortunate, said the injured TV journalist M Ranjith Kumar.





"He (Mohan Babu) offered an apology to me, my family and the entire journalist fraternity," he said.





The actor also told the journalist that he would visit his house once he recovers and is discharged from the hospital.





Mohan Babu, in a letter addressed to the management of the TV channel, offered his side of the version of the incident.





"I sincerely apologise for my actions, which have caused pain and distress, and I extend my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery. I deeply regret that my response in the charged moment has led to anguish for your esteemed organisation and for Mr Ranjith's family," he said in a post on 'X' on December 13.





In his complaint, the journalist had stated that when he visited Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing dispute between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the senior actor confronted him and other journalists aggressively. -- PTI

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, who was booked on the charges of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a journalist in Hyderabad, met the latter on Sunday, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital and offered an apology.