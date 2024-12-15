RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


546 artistes perform together, set Guinness World Record for 'largest Hindustani classical band'

December 15, 2024  22:05
A Guinness World Record for the "largest Hindustani classical band" was set on Sunday at Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh when 546 artistes performed various ragas on nine instruments, an official said. 

The performance was part of the 100th International Tansen Samaroh that pays tribute to the legendary 16th century singer believed to have brought down the rains with his rendition of Megh Malhar. 

The 546 artistes comprised 347 males and 189 females and the performance was based on Malhar, Miyan ki Todi and Darbari Kanhra, three ragas composed by Tansen, the official said. 

"The performance was organised by renowned flute player Pandit Ronu Majumdar. The collective performance included singing along with musical instruments. A Guinness World Record was created for playing instruments continuously for nine minutes," the official informed. 

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who received the certificate from an official of the Guinness World Records, hailed the musicians for the feat. 

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were among those who attended the event. -- PTI
