4 Mushtaq Khan abductors held from Delhi airport

December 15, 2024  18:56
Actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan/File image
Four members of a gang have been arrested for kidnapping actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from the Delhi airport, holding him hostage in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and demanding ransom, officials said. 

According to the police, the miscreants were also plotting to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event. 

Bijnor superintendent of police Abhishek Jha shared the details on Saturday, saying that Mushtaq Khan's event manager, Shivam Yadav, had filed a complaint on December 9. 

According to the complaint, Lavi alias Rahul Saini had on October 15 sent an advance payment of Rs 25,000 and an air ticket to invite Khan to an event in Meerut. 

Upon arriving at the Delhi airport on November 20, Mushtaq was received by a cab driver who took him to a famous 'shikanji' shop between Meerut and Delhi. 

There, Khan was forced into another vehicle, where more individuals joined him. 

The actor was then threatened and informed that he had been kidnapped and was being held captive at the home of Lavi, a criminal involved in the case, the police said. 

"During his captivity, the kidnappers took Mushtaq Khan's bank account details and password. On the night of November 20, the accused consumed alcohol and slept. The following morning, Mushtaq Khan managed to escape and reached a mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri, where locals contacted his family and helped him return home," the officer said. -- PTI
LIVE! Maha ministry expanded, 39 ministers take oath
LIVE! Maha ministry expanded, 39 ministers take oath

Smith-Head give India bad case of 'deja vu'
Smith-Head give India bad case of 'deja vu'

Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith gave India a repeat of their nightmare in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Maha cabinet expanded; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11
Maha cabinet expanded; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11

The 10-day-old BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded on Sunday, with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42. The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv...

Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills
Govt defers 'one nation, one poll' bills

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress
If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the Congress party's objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), echoing the BJP's stance that questioning the machines' integrity is only acceptable when losing...

