RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

30 injured as iron gate collapses at event venue in Cuttack

December 15, 2024  10:27
Over 30 people, including women and children, were injured after a gate at the venue of a folk theatre show collapsed in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said.

The incident took place at Raisunguda in Salepur area on Saturday night as the people were passing through the iron structure, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Salepur hospital, a police officer said.

Six of them, who suffered critical injuries, were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, he said.

An investigation is underway.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Smith, Head frustrate India
3rd Test Updates: Smith, Head frustrate India

LIVE! Govt defers simultaneous polls bill
LIVE! Govt defers simultaneous polls bill

Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested
Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including the estranged wife of senior tech executive Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently.

How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal
How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal

India's mind games played a pivotal role in the dismissal of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne.

Sena may get additional ministry, BJP to keep home
Sena may get additional ministry, BJP to keep home

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to cede housing ministry to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra following the likely cabinet expansion in the state, sources said, adding that the BJP will retain the home ministry.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances