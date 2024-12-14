RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Parcel containing firecrackers seized before loading at Nagpur airport

December 14, 2024  00:46
File image
File image
A parcel containing firecrackers, meant to be delivered to Mumbai, was detected and seized in time at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here on Friday, the police said. 

While it was being scanned, a personnel in the cargo section of the airport found the parcel suspicious and placed it on the floor. 

When smoke began to come out, police were alerted. 

Officials of Sonegaon Police Station rushed to the spot and seized the parcel which contained firecrackers used for scaring away monkeys, said an official. 

A woman from Washim had booked the parcel through a courier company, he said, adding that further probe was underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP: BJP sacks minority front leader over love jihad
LIVE! UP: BJP sacks minority front leader over love jihad

Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah said the video of the alleged gang rape was received from a newsperson early on Friday.

Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail
Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail

The Telangana high court on Friday granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in the city.

Only 19 Indians remain in Russian forces now: Govt
Only 19 Indians remain in Russian forces now: Govt

The Indian government has informed the Lok Sabha that only 19 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian armed forces, after most were discharged and repatriated. The government is working with Russian authorities to ensure...

'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'
'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'

'He was always up to the challenge.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances