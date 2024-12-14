RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Our words, actions shouldn't diminish India's image: Rijiju

December 14, 2024  12:50
image
While India has given equal voting rights to all, some claim that minorities have no rights in the country, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday in an apparent jibe at the opposition.

Intervening in a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the parliamentary affairs minister also cautioned that "our words and actions should not diminish the image of the country in the world fora".

India not only provides legal protection to minorities, it also has a provision for affirmative action to protect their interests, the minister asserted.

Rijiju said successive governments worked for the welfare of minorities. "The Congress has also done that, I am not undermining its role."

Rijiju was the first speaker on the second day of the debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No direct link: Allu Arjun breaks silence on arrest
LIVE! No direct link: Allu Arjun breaks silence on arrest

PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Saturday.

Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison
Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison

After spending the night in a Hyderabad prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail...

LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable
LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital about two days ago.

Govt bill explains plan for simultaneous polls
Govt bill explains plan for simultaneous polls

There is an imperative need for holding simultaneous elections for various reasons as polls have become expensive and time-consuming, according to the proposed bill being brought to implement the ambitious 'one nation, one election' plan.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances