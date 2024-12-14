RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'No direct link': Allu Arjun breaks silence on arrest

December 14, 2024  12:55
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has shared  first statement after his release from prison in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, last week. 

Speaking with reporters outside the jail, the actor said, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible. I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family and the accident happened outside. It has no direct connection with me. It was purely accidental and unintentional."

He further said," I have been going to the same theatre for the last 20 years, and I have been to the same place more than 30 times. There has never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments because I don't want to say anything that will tamper the case."
