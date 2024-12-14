RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Missing 18-year-old girl from Maharashtra traced to Goa

December 14, 2024  16:14
image
An 18-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in Maharashtra was traced to Goa and handed over to her family, police said on Saturday.

The teen, who was travelling on a train to Kerala, was tracked down at Margao station in South Goa on Saturday, an official said.

The girl had gone missing from her home in Manewadi in Satara district on Friday, and her family had lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

On receiving the information about the girl, the Goa police used technical surveillance to trace her, the official said, adding that the teen was travelling to Kerala with a person.

He said the girl was given in the custody of Satara police station and was later handed over to her family. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Techie suicide case: Wife, relatives file bail pleas
LIVE! Techie suicide case: Wife, relatives file bail pleas

BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha
BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for claiming to protect the Constitution while citing V D Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about it. He also drew parallels to the story of 'Eklavya' to illustrate the BJP's...

Delhi march: Tear gas, water cannons use on farmers
Delhi march: Tear gas, water cannons use on farmers

The action came after a 'jatha' of 101 farmers, who resumed their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon on Saturday from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border, reached the barricades put up by the Haryana security...

South Korean Prez Yoon Suk Yeol impeached by Parl
South Korean Prez Yoon Suk Yeol impeached by Parl

If the court supports Yoon's removal, he would become the second president in South Korean history to be successfully impeached.

Indian-American OpenAI whistleblower found dead in US
Indian-American OpenAI whistleblower found dead in US

Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old Indian-origin former employee of OpenAI, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26. The medical examiner's office ruled the death a suicide, and police say there is no evidence of foul...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances