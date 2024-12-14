Mahua Moitra writes to IPU over Rijiju's remark in Lok Sabha





"So Kiren Rijiju openly threatens me in Lok Sabha today in complete violation of parliamentary rules & procedure," Moitra said in a post on X.





She said Speaker Om Birla said, "He will get Rijiju's words deleted but no action yet."





She added, "Written to Inter-Parliamentary Union against this continued gender harassment & intimidation yet again."





Moitra's reference to the death of judge B H Loya "long before his time" created uproar in Lok Sabha on Friday as Rijiju accused her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court and warned her of "appropriate parliamentary action."





Participating in a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Moitra made a passing, but contentious, remarks on Loya's death as she attacked the ruling BJP for allegedly targeting institutions and opposition leaders to silence critical voices. -- PTI

