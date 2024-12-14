RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mahua Moitra writes to IPU over Rijiju's remark in Lok Sabha

December 14, 2024  00:51
Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Friday accused Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of threatening her in the Lok Sabha, and said she has written to Inter-Parliamentary Union about it. 

"So Kiren Rijiju openly threatens me in Lok Sabha today in complete violation of parliamentary rules & procedure," Moitra said in a post on X. 

She said Speaker Om Birla said, "He will get Rijiju's words deleted but no action yet." 

She added, "Written to Inter-Parliamentary Union against this continued gender harassment & intimidation yet again." 

Moitra's reference to the death of judge B H Loya "long before his time" created uproar in Lok Sabha on Friday as Rijiju accused her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court and warned her of "appropriate parliamentary action." 

Participating in a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Moitra made a passing, but contentious, remarks on Loya's death as she attacked the ruling BJP for allegedly targeting institutions and opposition leaders to silence critical voices. -- PTI
