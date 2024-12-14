RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

December 14, 2024  11:51
image
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to an Apollo hospital in New Delhi, sources said on Saturday.
 
Advani remains under observation. His condition is "stable", hospital sources said.

He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital about two days ago.

He had been admitted to the same hospital earlier this year.

The reason for this latest hospitalisation could not be immediately known. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Saturday.

LIVE! LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable
LIVE! LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

Govt bill explains plan for simultaneous polls
Govt bill explains plan for simultaneous polls

There is an imperative need for holding simultaneous elections for various reasons as polls have become expensive and time-consuming, according to the proposed bill being brought to implement the ambitious 'one nation, one election' plan.

Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison
Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison

After spending the night in a Hyderabad prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail...

Why Sukhbir Is Seeking Forgiveness
Why Sukhbir Is Seeking Forgiveness

Days after he escaped assassination, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before the Akal Takht seeking forgiveness -- kshama yachna -- after completing the 10-day tankha...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances