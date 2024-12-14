RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt to bring 'One Nation, One Poll' Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday

December 14, 2024  09:47
image
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on December 16 (Monday).

"The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024: Arjun Ram Meghwal to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution of India. Also to introduce the Bill," the list of business stated.

The first amendment bill to conduct simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and State assemblies and another bill to align elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Rain delays post-lunch session
3rd Test Updates: Rain delays post-lunch session

LIVE! Haryana suspends internet ahead of farmers' march
LIVE! Haryana suspends internet ahead of farmers' march

Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison
Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison

After spending the night in a Hyderabad prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail...

Govt to bring 'one nation, one poll' bills on Monday
Govt to bring 'one nation, one poll' bills on Monday

The government has listed two bills related to 'one nation, one election' for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation

Despite the overcast conditions seemingly favouring the bowlers, the decision proved to be a gamble that didn't pay off immediately.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances