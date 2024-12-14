RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi school gets bomb threat, third incident this week

December 14, 2024  09:25
A Delhi school received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week.

"We received a call about a bomb threat at DPS RK Puram at 6:09 am," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.

A police official said nothing suspicious was found but a search was underway.

On Friday, about 30 schools received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises.

Prior to that, at least 44 schools received similar emails on Monday.

The police had declared those threats as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found during searches.   -- PTI
