Cops use water cannon as farmers resume Delhi march

December 14, 2024  13:45
image
Haryana security personnel fired tear gas shells and used a water cannon to disperse the protesting farmers from heading towards Delhi at the Shambhu border point on Saturday.
 
The action came after a 'jatha' of 101 farmers, who resumed their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon on Saturday from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border, reached the barricades put up by the Haryana security personnel.

A few farmers were injured in the tear gas shelling and taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances stationed at the protest site.

Earlier, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta and Ambala Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria engaged in talks with some protesting farmers for over half an hour, trying to convince them to get permission from Delhi to go towards the national capital.

However, farmers were adamant about going to Delhi and urged the security personnel to allow them to proceed.

The farmers are pressing the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

After walking for a few metres, the group of farmers were stopped at the barricade by Haryana security personnel. -- PTI
