RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cancer patient kid dies after rat bite at hospital

December 14, 2024  11:23
image
A 10-year-old boy allegedly bitten by a rat on one of his toes while undergoing treatment for cancer at a government hospital in Jaipur has died, an official said on Saturday.

While the State Cancer Institute, where the boy was admitted on December 11, said the death was caused by 'septicaemia shock and high infection' and not a rat bite, the Rajasthan government has constituted a committee to probe the matter.

Hospital superintendent Dr Sandeep Jasuja said, "The child also had fever and pneumonia. He died due to high infection septicaemia shock on Friday". 

Medical education secretary Ambrish Kumar has sought a report from the principal of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College which is associated with the State Cancer Institute, officials said.

According to a news report published in a vernacular daily shortly after being admitted, the child started crying.

When his family members removed the blanket he was lying under, they saw blood oozing from one of his toes due to a rat bite.

The family members alerted the nursing staff present there who bandaged the leg after applying first aid. Jasuja said that they treated the child as soon as they received the information about the rat bite.

He said that directives have been sent to ensure cleanliness in the hospital premises.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cancer patient kid dies after rat bite at hospital
LIVE! Cancer patient kid dies after rat bite at hospital

3rd Test Updates: Rain washes out Day 1 at Gabba
3rd Test Updates: Rain washes out Day 1 at Gabba

Govt bill explains plan for simultaneous polls
Govt bill explains plan for simultaneous polls

There is an imperative need for holding simultaneous elections for various reasons as polls have become expensive and time-consuming, according to the proposed bill being brought to implement the ambitious 'one nation, one election' plan.

Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison
Allu Arjun Walks Out After Night in Prison

After spending the night in a Hyderabad prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail...

Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation

Despite the overcast conditions seemingly favouring the bowlers, the decision proved to be a gamble that didn't pay off immediately.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances