BJP sacks minority front leader over love jihad in UP's Amroha

December 14, 2024  00:17
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party expelled Tabish Asgar, a member of its Amroha's minority front, for indulging in alleged 'love jihad'. 

The party also expelled five other members, citing criminal tendencies and fraudulent membership.

Amroha district BJP president Uday Giri Goswami announced their expulsion in a formal letter, stating that such individuals have no connection with the party and have been removed due to their alleged activities.

According to the letter, Asgar was accused of trapping a young woman from Shahjahanpur by concealing his identity and religion. 

He allegedly married the woman, forced her to undergo an abortion and later revealed his real identity.

The victim filed a complaint against Asgar at Noida's Sector 113 police station under sections related to "love jihad" and other offences.

Following the FIR, police arrested Asgar and sent him to jail, according to party officials.

Subsequently, the BJP leadership expelled him and five others on Friday, alleging they joined the party through fraudulent means.

"These individuals with criminal tendencies have nothing to do with the party. If they became members through deception, they have now been removed," Goswami said. -- PTI
