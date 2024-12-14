RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Allu Arjun walks out after night in prison

December 14, 2024  08:27
After spending the night in a Hyderabad prison after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film, actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday following an interim bail granted by the Telangana high court.

Arjun had to spend Friday night in prison despite the HC relief, as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night.

"He has been released," Ashok Reddy, his counsel, told reporters at the Chanchalguda prison.

Reddy claimed the prison authorities did not release the actor despite having got the high court order copy.

"You should question the government and the department why they have not released the accused. The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, ( they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps," Reddy said.

According to him, Arjun was kept in the jail as a 'special category prisoner'.

The Pushpa actor was arrested from his residence on Friday morning unfolding a day-long dramatic turn of events.

After the arrest he was produced in a local court which remaded him to 14 days' judicial custody. However, his lawyers moved the HC and secured interim bail.

Arjun was lodged in Chanchalguda prison shortly before the HC spelled its order.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Meanwhile, police stepped up security outside the star's Hyderabad residence anticipating a surge of the actor's fans post his release.  -- PTI
