Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises, 8 held





The arrests were made after a purported video of the incident in Gorchuk area was found circulating among locals, a senior police officer said.





While seven of the accused were apprehended initially, the eighth person was arrested later in the day.





Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah said the video of the alleged gang rape was received from a newsperson early on Friday.





"Based on information received and thorough analysis of the video, police teams immediately conducted raids at various locations under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk and Jalukbari police stations, and seven people identified in the video were arrested," Barah said.





All the arrested accused are aged between 18 and 23 years, he said. -- PTI

