Viral video: BEST bus drivers drink driving





These videos are in circulation after the horrific December 9 accident in which a wet-leased electric bus of the civic-run transporter ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West, killing seven and injuring 42.





A senior BEST official said they have come across four such purported videos this week. In one of the videos, a driver is seen consuming alcohol while sitting at the wheel and being questioned by a security officer.





The video is apparently from Mulund depot and took place on election day. The driver was immediately sacked. We have also received three other videos in which drivers are seen stopping their buses by the road, buying alcohol and coming back to their seats, the official said.





Two of these videos are from Bandra East and Andheri, while the location of the third is unclear. The Bandra East video was apparently shot on December 11, two days after the Kurla West accident, sources said. It was not immediately known as to what action BEST authorities took against the drivers seen in these videos.





In a press conference, BEST Kamgar Sena president Suhas Samant said these videos are tarnishing the image of the transporter and its staffers. Unlike wet-leased bus drivers, BEST employees are bound by standing orders and service regulations. Hence, they won't dare to stop buses anywhere on the road and get down to buy alcohol, Samant claimed. -- PTI

