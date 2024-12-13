RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Snag in train at CSMT hits harbour line; second case in as many days

December 13, 2024  00:54
File image
File image
Suburban services on Central Railway's harbour line were affected on the second day in a row on Thursday due to technical glitches, an official said. 

A snag in a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at around 5:50pm affected services, leading to delay on the route and overcrowding in trains and at platforms during the evening peak hours, he said. 

The train was "non responsive" for almost 25 minutes on platform number 2 at CSMT, he said. 

"To compound problems, the Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) of a CSMT-bound train got activated at Sandhurst Road for a few minutes and again near Chunabhatti a couple of times. This resulted in crowding at Kurla, a major station, resulting in hardships to people," the official explained. 

On Wednesday afternoon, services on harbour line were affected due to a snag in the track circuit between Panvel and Khandeshwar stations in Navi Mumbai, officials said. 

Around 10 lakh passengers use harbour line services. 

The route is from CSMT to Panvel in Navi Mumbai and till Goregaon on Western Railway. -- PTI 
