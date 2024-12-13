Simultaneous polls brain child of founding fathers, not BJP: Kovind





He also said that then president Pranab Mukherjee was supportive of the idea of simultaneous polls and believed that the plan could be implemented either by consensus or by a government enjoying full majority.





Kovind-led high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' had recommended holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body elections simultaneously in a phased manner.





Earlier on Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved two bills to hold the parliamentary and assembly polls together.





Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak in New Delhi, Kovind also said that series of elections give an elected government nearly 3.5 years to fulfil its electoral promises and aspirations of people.





He suggested that simultaneous polls will give the governments more time for governance.





Responding to a question on having an opposition member on the committee, Kovind said that initially then Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhury was willing to be a member and wanted the government to send him an appointment letter.





He said "people conclude" that Choudhury decided to withdraw after he discussed the issue with party higher ups. Kovind said during the consultation process on 'one nation, one election', 32 political parties supported the idea while 15 did not. -- PTI

Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Friday asserted that the concept of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was the brain child of the country's founding fathers and not the Bharatiya Janata Party.