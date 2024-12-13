Sensex stages strong comeback amid easing inflation

Benchmark stock indices Sensex rebounded sharply by about 1 per cent on Friday, propelled by bargain hunting in telecommunication, tech and consumer durable stocks amid encouraging domestic inflation data.





After falling 1,207.14 points in morning trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex recovered all the lost ground later and jumped 843.16 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 82,133.12.





During the day, it surged 923.96 points or 1.13 per cent to 82,213.92. -- PTI

