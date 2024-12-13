RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade

December 13, 2024  10:10
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Friday dragged down by metal stocks, foreign fund outflows and weak global cues.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 412.8 points to 80,877.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tanked 129.85 points to 24,418.85. Among the 30-share Sensex blue-chip pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the biggest laggards. Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers. 

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,560.01 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! My son was broken from inside, says techie's dad
LIVE! My son was broken from inside, says techie's dad

After crash, Mum BEST bus drivers caught with liquor
After crash, Mum BEST bus drivers caught with liquor

These videos are in circulation after the horrific December 9 accident in which a wet-leased electric bus of the civic-run transporter ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West, killing seven and injuring 42.

6 killed in fire at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul
6 killed in fire at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week
Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, prompting a multi-agency response, including searches by police and bomb detection teams. The threats come after at least 44 schools received similar emails on...

'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'
'Gukesh Always Surprises Me'

'He was always up to the challenge.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances