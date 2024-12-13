Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 412.8 points to 80,877.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tanked 129.85 points to 24,418.85. Among the 30-share Sensex blue-chip pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the biggest laggards. Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.





Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,560.01 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Friday dragged down by metal stocks, foreign fund outflows and weak global cues.