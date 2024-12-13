RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sena to fight BMC polls as part of Mahayuti: Shinde

December 13, 2024  00:49
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
The Shiv Sena will contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, likely to be held next year, as part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Mahayuti, said deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. 

Talking to reporters after a meeting with former BMC corporators, party MLAs, MPs and functionaries, Shinde said Mumbai has to be country's powerhouse and for doing so Mahayuti has to control its civic body just like it is in power in the state as well as at the Centre. 

The BMC polls will be contested as Mahayuti (alliance) in all 227 civic wards, said Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena. 

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are part of the Mahayuti alliance. Shinde's remarks assume significance as his main rival Shiv Sena-UBT, which is part of the opposition MVA, has hinted it may go solo in the BMC polls. 

Shinde said the Mahayuti government under him undertook several steps with regards to Mumbai's developmental work. 

He also listed steps taken to concretise roads to make them pothole free, deep clean drive, work in the health department. -- PTI
