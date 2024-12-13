RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sambhal mosque imam fined Rs 2L for noise breach

December 13, 2024  23:02
File image
File image
Days after violence over surveying of a Mughal-era mosque at Sambhal which killed four people, an imam of another mosque in Sambhal was fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker at high volume on Friday, officials said. 

The incident took place in the Anar Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, according to administration officials. 

"The loudspeaker was being used at high volume in the mosque, prompting action in the case. The imam, identified as 23-year-old Tahzeeb, was fined Rs 2 lakh as a precautionary measure and has been granted bail," Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate Vandana Mishra said. 

The imam has also been directed to refrain from similar conduct for the next six months, according to an order passed by the SDM. 

Sambhal has been tense since violence on November 24 during a clash between locals and security personnel over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area. 

The violence left four people dead and several others injured in its wake, as the episode snowballed into a major political controversy finding echo in Parliament too. -- PTI
