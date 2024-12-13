Priyanka's maiden speech in LS has begun





A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution has begun on Parliament. Priyanka, the newly elected Wayanad MP is now making her maiden speech.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes her debut speech: "Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a Caste Census. Colleague of the ruling side mentioned this, the mention is also being made only because of these results in the Lok Sabha elections. The Caste Census is essential so that we know the condition of everyone and policies can be made accordingly."