RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Pope Francis Was Warm And Welcoming'

December 13, 2024  08:41
image
It was a special day in Vatican City and among the sea of people at St Peter's Basilica were many Indians, particularly from Kerala.

Surely, there must have been plenty of Malayalam spoken in St Peter's Square last weekend.

People from around the world had congregated to see Pope Francis elevate 21 cardinals in one of the most significant ceremonies of the Catholic church, and seated in the pews was an Indian government delegation along with a large contingent of Christians from Kerala.

The Indians were there to celebrate the elevation of Thiruvananthapuram born Father George Jacob Koovakad as cardinal.

The 51 year old is among the youngest cardinals and the first Catholic priest from India to be directly appointed to the rank without serving as a bishop or archbishop. He is the sixth Indian in the collegium of cardinals.

Read the report by Archana Masih/Rediff.com here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Videos go viral of BEST bus drivers buying alcohol
LIVE! Videos go viral of BEST bus drivers buying alcohol

6 killed in fire at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul
6 killed in fire at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week
Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, prompting a multi-agency response, including searches by police and bomb detection teams. The threats come after at least 44 schools received similar emails on...

How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy
How Gukesh Became A Chess Prodigy

A lot has been written about Gukesh but have you wondered about how it is to be the parents of a genius and budding World Champion.

Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home
Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home

The mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Atul Subhash, a techie who committed suicide in Bengaluru, have fled their home in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The techie's death has sparked controversy, with allegations of harassment from his...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances