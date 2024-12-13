'Pope Francis Was Warm And Welcoming'





Surely, there must have been plenty of Malayalam spoken in St Peter's Square last weekend.





People from around the world had congregated to see Pope Francis elevate 21 cardinals in one of the most significant ceremonies of the Catholic church, and seated in the pews was an Indian government delegation along with a large contingent of Christians from Kerala.





The Indians were there to celebrate the elevation of Thiruvananthapuram born Father George Jacob Koovakad as cardinal.





The 51 year old is among the youngest cardinals and the first Catholic priest from India to be directly appointed to the rank without serving as a bishop or archbishop. He is the sixth Indian in the collegium of cardinals.





Archana Masih/Rediff.com Read the report by/Rediff.com here.

It was a special day in Vatican City and among the sea of people at St Peter's Basilica were many Indians, particularly from Kerala.