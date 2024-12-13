RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

PETA announces Rs 50K for leads on dog stabber

December 13, 2024  16:30
image
Animal rights organisation PETA India has announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for any information on suspects involved in the stabbing of two stray dogs in north east Delhi.

The attacks, which took place two days apart in Kabir Nagar last week, left one dog dead and another injured, an official from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said. 

While the dog stabbed late December 5 is undergoing treatment, the other attacked on the night of December 6 died at the hospital, the official added.

The culprits remain unidentified and the police are investigating the matter, he said, adding that anyone who can identify the perpetrators to assist with the investigation will be receive a reward of up to Rs 50,000 from the organisation. 

"Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone's safety, people must come forward with what they know about this case and report about cruelty to animals to the police," PETA India's Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu said. 

An FIR was registered at Welcome police station on Thursday after the attacks, according to a statement by PETA India.

The organisation also emphasised that the culprits of animal abuse should undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counseling, as acts of animal cruelty indicate deep psychological disturbances.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Better than my maiden speech: Rahul on Priyanka
LIVE! Better than my maiden speech: Rahul on Priyanka

'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife
'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife

A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania's residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.

Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case
Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others, was arrested in June for allegedly killing...

Allu Arjun Gets Arrested
Allu Arjun Gets Arrested

Allu Arjun has been arrested days after a woman killed in a stampede outside a theatre screening his new film, Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad.

Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump
Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump

A severed human head, suspected of that of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances