Patole urges Kharge to relieve him from Maha Cong chief post

Days after the Congress suffered its worst-ever defeat in assembly polls in Maharashtra, its state unit president Nana Patole has requested the central leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post, party sources said on Friday.





The sources said Patole has emailed a letter to All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, telling him he wants to be relieved from the post of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief.





The Congress, a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), contested 101 assembly seats in Maharashtra and won only 16, logging its worst-ever performance in its one-time bastion.





Several of its top leaders in the state failed to retain their assembly constituencies.





Patole himself retained his Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district by just 208 votes. -- PTI

