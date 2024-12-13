RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Patole urges Kharge to relieve him from Maha Cong chief post

December 13, 2024  16:04
image
Days after the Congress suffered its worst-ever defeat in assembly polls in Maharashtra, its state unit president Nana Patole has requested the central leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post, party sources said on Friday.

The sources said Patole has emailed a letter to All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, telling him he wants to be relieved from the post of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief.

The Congress, a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), contested 101 assembly seats in Maharashtra and won only 16, logging its worst-ever performance in its one-time bastion.

Several of its top leaders in the state failed to retain their assembly constituencies.

Patole himself retained his Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district by just 208 votes.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Better than my maiden speech: Rahul on Priyanka
LIVE! Better than my maiden speech: Rahul on Priyanka

'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife
'Appear within 3 days': Police summons techie's wife

A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania's residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.

Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case
Kannada actor Darshan gets bail in murder case

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others, was arrested in June for allegedly killing...

Allu Arjun Gets Arrested
Allu Arjun Gets Arrested

Allu Arjun has been arrested days after a woman killed in a stampede outside a theatre screening his new film, Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad.

Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump
Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump

A severed human head, suspected of that of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances