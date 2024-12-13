RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Only 19 Indians remain in Russian armed forces: Govt

December 13, 2024  20:11
Most of the Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces have been discharged and only 19 of them are currently deputed there, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the data in a written response to a query about the number of Indian nationals recruited for serving the Russian Army who are yet to be repatriated and the reasons for the delay in their release and repatriation despite assurances from the Russian authorities.

The query also sought to know whether the Indian nationals are deputed on the war front, if the Indian mission is able to contact all of them and the measures taken or proposed to be taken by the government for their early release and repatriation.

"As a result of concerted efforts by the government, most of the Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces have been discharged and several have been repatriated to India," Singh said in his reply.

According to the available information, 'currently only 19 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces', he said.

The government has requested the Russian authorities concerned to provide an update on the whereabouts of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces and also ensure their safety, well-being and early discharge, the minister said.   -- PTI
