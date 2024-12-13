RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Navy's latest survey ship INS Nirdeshak to be commissioned on Dec 18

December 13, 2024  22:15
File image
File image
The Indian Navy's latest survey ship -- INS Nirdeshak -- that boasts over "80 percent indigenous content", reaffirming the naval force's focus towards Aatmanirbharta, is all set to be commissioned at Visakhapatnam on December 18, a senior official said on Friday. 

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. 

"The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey ship 'Nirdeshak' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on December 18," a Navy spokesperson said. 

The ceremony will be hosted by the flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval command and attended by distinguished guests, including senior naval officials and GRSE representatives. 

The ship, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80 percent indigenous content, reaffirming India's expertise in ship design and construction and the Indian Navy's focus towards 'Aatmanirbharta', he said. 

The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3,800 tonnes, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment. 

'Nirdeshak', the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support maritime operations. 

It represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Nirdeshak', which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning on December 19, 2014, the spokesperson said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT-Mandi prof axed for harassing 2 female students
LIVE! IIT-Mandi prof axed for harassing 2 female students

Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah said the video of the alleged gang rape was received from a newsperson early on Friday.

Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail
Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail

The Telangana high court on Friday granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in the city.

Only 19 Indians remain in Russian forces now: Govt
Only 19 Indians remain in Russian forces now: Govt

The Indian government has informed the Lok Sabha that only 19 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian armed forces, after most were discharged and repatriated. The government is working with Russian authorities to ensure...

'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'

'Gukesh displayed incredible fighting spirit, outstanding mental toughness, insane self-confidence, all qualities of a champion, and he just turned 18 at the end of May.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances