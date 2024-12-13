Navy's latest survey ship INS Nirdeshak to be commissioned on Dec 18





The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.





"The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey ship 'Nirdeshak' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on December 18," a Navy spokesperson said.





The ceremony will be hosted by the flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval command and attended by distinguished guests, including senior naval officials and GRSE representatives.





The ship, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80 percent indigenous content, reaffirming India's expertise in ship design and construction and the Indian Navy's focus towards 'Aatmanirbharta', he said.





The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3,800 tonnes, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment.





'Nirdeshak', the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support maritime operations.





It represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Nirdeshak', which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning on December 19, 2014, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

