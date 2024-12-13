RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Jeff Bezos dines at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow

December 13, 2024  12:55
image
Senior journalist Vir Sanghvi shares this image on X saying, "The most happening Indian restaurant in the world. @TheVikasKhanna had Jeff Bezos as a guest last night at Bungalow Congratulations Vikas, Jimmy Rizvi & the entire Bungalow team."

Bezos is the CEO of Amazon. 

Chef Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow, has hosted Mukesh Ambani, Isha Piramal Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas earlier.

Having bagged eight Michelin stars during his more than 40 years of cooking professionally, Chef Khanna's Bungalow won the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award last week. And was recently featured on the Top 14 list of new restaurants by The New York Times.
