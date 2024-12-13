IndiGo passengers stranded at Istanbul airport after long flight delays





IndiGo operates one flight each daily from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul with Boeing 777 aircraft.





While the exact details of the impacted flights could not be immediately ascertained, many passengers took to social media complaining about the long delays stretching up to 24 hours and also lack of facilities at the airport.





Many of them have been stranded since Thursday.





"We are aware of the delays on the IndiGo flight connections to Istanbul. We accord the highest priority towards customer convenience and our teams are available at all contact points to assist customers," IndiGo said in a statement on Friday.





The airline also apologised for the "inconvenience" caused to the passengers.





However, specific details were not disclosed. Some passengers also shared pictures of people stuck at the airport.





In a post on X, a passenger said, "first time to India and stranded at the Istanbul Airport for the last 24 hours because the IndiGo flight keeps cancelling. No food. No clarity. No representative, No compensation, Pathetic treatment". -- PTI

