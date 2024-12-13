RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IIT-Mandi prof axed for harassing 2 female students

December 13, 2024  21:46
A view of IIT-Mandi in Himachal Pradesh/File image
A professor accused of sexually harassing two female PhD researchers at IIT-Mandi has been removed from his job, the institute said on Friday. 

The professor had been compulsorily retired based on the report of the Internal Complaint Committee constituted to investigate the sexual harassment case, Registrar Sambhav Pandey said. 

The decision was taken by the IIT Board. 

The professor has challenged the decision. -- PTI
