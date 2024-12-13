HC seeks media houses reply on Jagan Reddy's Rs 100 cr defamation suit





Justice Subramonium Prasad issued summons to the media houses and their editors and search engine Google while asking them to file written statements in response to the suit.





"Let the plaint be registered as a suit. Issue summons," the court said in its December 9 order.





The judge also issued notice on Reddy's application seeking an interim relief and made it clear that any publication made after December 9 would be after being put to notice by court and have its own consequences.





The court posted the matter on December 16.





Reddy sought the court's direction to the media houses to take down the publications mentioned by him in the suit.





Reddy, the president of YSR Congress Party, also sought damages of Rs 100 crore from the defendant media houses for the alleged defamation caused to him due to the publication of the news reports.





It was the plaintiff's case that the statements in the articles or tweets were primarily based on and only referred to proceedings purportedly initiated in the US and he had not received any notice on it.





He said neither was he indicted in the proceedings nor made a party in any of the proceedings. -- PTI

