Goat 'sacrificed' in full public view near Shimla, case filed





An FIR was lodged in the matter on the complaint of a social worker.





The complainant, Surendra Papta, said that a goat was sacrificed on Shikhri Bridge near the New Bus Stand in Rohru.





A video that captured the alleged sacrifice showed up on social media and was shared widely.





It showed people witnessing the 'anusthan' (a ritual) in the presence of a deity with several vehicles stranded near the bridge.





The police said the video was old and since it was shot from a distance, it was difficult to identify the people.





Local station house officer Kamal said that an FIR, however, has been registered and an investigation is on. -- PTI

