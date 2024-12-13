RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls: Will contest from New Delhi seat, says Kejriwal

December 13, 2024  23:23
Amid rumours of him shifting to other constituency, Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that he will contest from his New Delhi seat in the upcoming assembly polls. 

Kejriwal asserted that the contest in the New Delhi constituency will be a battle between the "CM sons and the common man". 

The Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, the son of three-time CM Sheila Dikshit, while the BJP may field Parvesh Verma, the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, against him. 

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak programme in New Delhi, Kejriwal said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will also not shift to any other seat and contest from her Kalkaji constituency. 

"There will be no change. I will contest from New Delhi seat and Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji," he said when asked about the possibility of changing seats by them. 

Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Delhi assembly elections in his name and asserted that his party will come back to power for the fourth time with a good mandate. 

"This election is being fought in the name of Kejriwal and I will become the chief minister of Delhi," Kejriwal said, adding that Chief Minister Atishi was a "temporary" arrangement to fill the gap created due to his arrest in the excise policy case. -- PTI
