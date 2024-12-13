RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Classes go online: Delhi school on bomb threat

December 13, 2024  11:49
After more than six schools received bomb threats on Friday morning, the Principal of Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri Madhvi Goswami said that immediate alerts were sent to the police following the threat e-mail and classes were shifted to an online mode to ensure students' safety.

The Cambridge School Principal said that the mail indicated threats for December 13 and 14, leading to heightened security and precautionary measures across the affected schools.

The principal said that police vehicles were dispatched to the premises immediately after the threat was reported, and under instructions, no students were picked up by buses, and parents were informed of the situation.

"When I checked the mail at 5:50 am, I informed the police, who immediately sent their vehicles. We informed all buses to not pick up any students, and parents were informed that the classes would be conducted online today. The mail mentioned threats for the 13th and 14th. Police have checked the school and nothing has been found yet. We are taking due precautions suggested by the police," Cambridge Principal Goswami told the media. -- ANI
