'Boy who would be king', Vishy's message to Gukesh

December 13, 2024  10:17
Viswanathan Anand,  Indian chess grandmaster, a former five-time World Chess Champion, shares this image saying, "The boy who would be King @FIDE_chess @WacaChess."

The reference is of course, this:

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh yesterday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren in the last game of a roller-coaster showdown, heralding a new era of dominance for the country's chess players and taking forward the incredible legacy of the great Viswanathan Anand.

Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the title after Anand, who owned the prestigious crown five times in his career. After settling into "semi-retirement", the 55-year-old Anand, incidentally, played a pivotal role in shaping Gukesh at his chess academy in Chennai.
