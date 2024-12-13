Better than my maiden speech: Rahul on Priyanka





"Wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let's put it like that," Rahul Gandhi said. Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi called Priyanka Gandhi's speech "Excellent."





Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra said he is happy with the speech of the Wayanad MP, adding that Congress will move forward strongly.





"I am very happy. She spoke very clearly about her experience across the country... She talked about the difficulties of the people... Lok Sabha should function properly and there should be discussions in the House. Prime Minister Modi should also take care of the difficulties faced by the people of different states. I am very proud and Congress will move forward strongly," Robert Vadra said.





Moreover, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said that Priyanka put all the facts before the government. "Excellent speech. Very good. She put all the facts before the Government - how the Constitution is being misused and they are not protecting women and people of this country. We are very happy about her performance," Kharge said.





Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

-- ANI

