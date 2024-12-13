Better than my maiden speech: Rahul hails Priyanka's LS address





In her 32-minute speech in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi was combative yet restrained, never raising her voice, as she highlighted the opposition's key planks.





These included the ruling BJP's alleged attempts to change the Constitution, the "growing monopoly" of the business group headed by industrialist Gautam Adani, atrocities on women, incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur and the demand for a nationwide caste census.





Participating in a debate on the Constitution, the member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad said the Constitution is a protective shield of justice, unity and freedom of expression, but the BJP-led Centre has made every effort to break it in the last 10 years.





Asked about the speech, Congress leader and Priyanka Gandhi's brother Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "It was a very good speech.... Wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let us put it like that."





Rahul Gandhi became an MP for the first time in 2004.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lauded Priyanka Gandhi's speech. -- PTI

