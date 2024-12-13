RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Better than my maiden speech: Rahul hails Priyanka's LS address

December 13, 2024  22:41
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in the LS in New Delhi on Friday/ANI Photo
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in the LS in New Delhi on Friday/ANI Photo
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lauded Priyanka Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday and said it was better than his maiden speech in the House. 

In her 32-minute speech in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi was combative yet restrained, never raising her voice, as she highlighted the opposition's key planks. 

These included the ruling BJP's alleged attempts to change the Constitution, the "growing monopoly" of the business group headed by industrialist Gautam Adani, atrocities on women, incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur and the demand for a nationwide caste census. 

Participating in a debate on the Constitution, the member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad said the Constitution is a protective shield of justice, unity and freedom of expression, but the BJP-led Centre has made every effort to break it in the last 10 years. 

Asked about the speech, Congress leader and Priyanka Gandhi's brother Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "It was a very good speech.... Wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let us put it like that." 

Rahul Gandhi became an MP for the first time in 2004. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also lauded Priyanka Gandhi's speech. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT-Mandi prof axed for harassing 2 female students
LIVE! IIT-Mandi prof axed for harassing 2 female students

Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah said the video of the alleged gang rape was received from a newsperson early on Friday.

Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail
Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail

The Telangana high court on Friday granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in the city.

Only 19 Indians remain in Russian forces now: Govt
Only 19 Indians remain in Russian forces now: Govt

The Indian government has informed the Lok Sabha that only 19 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian armed forces, after most were discharged and repatriated. The government is working with Russian authorities to ensure...

'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'

'Gukesh displayed incredible fighting spirit, outstanding mental toughness, insane self-confidence, all qualities of a champion, and he just turned 18 at the end of May.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances