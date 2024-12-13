Atul Subhash case: Cops visit court's record room

A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday arrived at the record room of District and Sessions Court in Jaunpur, as a part of their investigation into the suicide case of a techie, Atul Subhash.





Earlier today, a four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including one woman police personnel, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.





They pasted a notice outside the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash in Jaunpur which reads, 'There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within three days.'





Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment.





In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to 'settle' the case.





The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, said his son had been 'broken from inside' after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife. -- ANI

