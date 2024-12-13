RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Allu Arjun arrested for death of woman in stampede

December 13, 2024  12:58
image
Actor Allu Arjun arrested days after woman killed in stampede at 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun was charged for the stampede that erupted outside a Hyderabad theatre that left one woman dead last week, after he arrived without prior intimation for the premiere show of his movie "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said.

Besides the actor, the management of Sandhya Theatre will also be charged for not making any "additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jeff Bezos dines at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow
LIVE! Jeff Bezos dines at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow

Judge demanded Rs 5L to 'settle case': Techie's father
Judge demanded Rs 5L to 'settle case': Techie's father

"My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth. He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told ANI.

Oppn moves notice in RS to impeach Allahabad HC judge
Oppn moves notice in RS to impeach Allahabad HC judge

Members of several opposition parties in India have initiated proceedings to impeach Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav for his alleged controversial remarks at a recent event. The impeachment motion, signed by 55 opposition...

Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?
Is One Nation, One Election A Ploy?

What India needs more than one simultaneous election is better governance both at the central and state level.Yes, we need reforms, but our priority should be to make elections less expensive, make it more democratic, do away with...

Man gives triple talaq to wife for going alone for walk
Man gives triple talaq to wife for going alone for walk

The accused, a resident of the Mumbra area, called the father of his 25-year-old wife on Tuesday and said he was annulling his marriage through 'triple talaq', now a criminal offence, as she was going alone for a walk, the official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances