Allu Arjun arrested for death of woman in stampede





Allu Arjun was charged for the stampede that erupted outside a Hyderabad theatre that left one woman dead last week, after he arrived without prior intimation for the premiere show of his movie "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said.





Besides the actor, the management of Sandhya Theatre will also be charged for not making any "additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd".

