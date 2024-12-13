Allu Arjun arrested for death of woman in stampede

Allu Arjun arrested for death of woman in stampedeDecember 13, 2024 12:58
Actor Allu Arjun arrested days after woman killed in stampede at 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun was charged for the stampede that erupted outside a Hyderabad theatre that left one woman dead last week, after he arrived without prior intimation for the premiere show of his movie "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said.
Besides the actor, the management of Sandhya Theatre will also be charged for not making any "additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd".