Afzal Guru honoured by tukde-tukde gang: BJP

December 13, 2024  11:07
image
Terming the 2001 Parliament attack "unfortunate," Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday alleged that attacker Afzal Guru was honoured by the 'tukde-tukde gang'.

"It is very unfortunate that the temple of democracy was attacked. The attacker Afzal Guru was honoured by the 'tukde-tukde gang'," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013, for his role in the attack on Parliament in December 2001.Meanwhile, when asked about the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha today, Giriraj Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating November 26 as Constitution Day.

"I thank PM Modi for celebrating 26th November as Constitution Day. The youth should remember the teachings of the Constitution and the Constitution is not just something to keep in the pocket, but it should also be put into practice. Today there is a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha," Singh added.

A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is all set to begin today and the newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the debate.

The two-day debate is expected to begin at 12 noon on Friday. Over 12 leaders from the BJP are expected to take part in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on December 14 evening. -- PTI
