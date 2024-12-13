Actor Darshan gets bail in murder case





On Friday, the Karnataka High Court granted bail to the Kannada star and his partner Pavithra Gowda, who are the prime accused in the case.





Darshan was arrested by the Bengaluru police from Mysuru on June 11, 2024. Police officials were investigating his involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case and had also already seized his cell phones. His bail plea was also rejected multiple times previously.

