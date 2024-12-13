RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Actor Darshan gets bail in murder case

December 13, 2024  14:57
image
Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda arrested in Renukaswamy murder case.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court granted bail to the Kannada star and his partner Pavithra Gowda, who are the prime accused in the case. 

Darshan was arrested by the Bengaluru police from Mysuru on June 11, 2024. Police officials were investigating his involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case and had also already seized his cell phones. His bail plea was also rejected multiple times previously.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor Darshan gets bail in murder case
LIVE! Actor Darshan gets bail in murder case

Allu Arjun Gets Arrested
Allu Arjun Gets Arrested

Allu Arjun has been arrested days after a woman killed in a stampede outside a theatre screening his new film, Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad.

Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump
Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump

A severed human head, suspected of that of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, police said.

Judge demanded Rs 5L to 'settle case': Techie's father
Judge demanded Rs 5L to 'settle case': Techie's father

"My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth. He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told ANI.

SC wants EVM plea sent to bench behind ballot verdict
SC wants EVM plea sent to bench behind ballot verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday said the plea seeking a policy for verification of electronic voting machines should go before the same bench that delivered a verdict in April rejecting the demand for bringing back the old paper ballots.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances